Stuntmen from Kyrgyzstan participate in shooting of Disney film

A team of stuntmen from Central Asia took an active part in the shooting of a new big-budget Disney film Mulan, which is due to be released next March. Eurasianet.org reports.

It is noted that Disney launched the trailer this week. It garnered more than 175 million views in the first 24 hours.

Almaty-based Nomad Stunts is behind many of the action shots. Founded in 2000, the group specializes in equestrian stunts, fight scenes and acrobatics.

At least 13 employees took part in the Mulan shooting — 10 from Kazakhstan and 3 more from Kyrgyzstan. Kanat Kadyrov doubled for one of the main protagonists, actor Jason Scott Lee, and Zhandos Aibassov doubled for another lead character.

Employees of Nomad Stunts participated in the filming in New Zealand for 6 months.

Mulan is the story of a young female warrior in Han Dynasty China who saves her country from northern invaders. A remake of the 1998 animated adventure that became a byword for whitewashing, the new film aims for greater cultural authenticity, director Niki Caro told The Hollywood Reporter. Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei plays the eponymous lead and the film features an all-Asian cast.