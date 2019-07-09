President stresses importance of economic situation of border areas

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting on ensuring border security, including addressing the pressing issues of Batken region. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the stability of the state border and regional integrity were among the national interests, and the priority direction was to ensure safety, health and well-being of citizens living in border areas.

«Preservation and development of friendly relations with its neighbors is important for Kyrgyzstan. It is also important to improve the social and economic situation, the standard of living of the population living near the borders, reduce internal as well as external migration, and build infrastructure facilities,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.