Kyrgyzstanis win 13 bouts at International Kulatuu Ertaymash Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won 13 bouts at the International Tournament WEF 81 Proffight 34 in kulatuu ertaymash. Organizers of the competitions informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Kulanak village of Naryn region with participation of athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The program included 17 professional fights. Most of them ended prematurely due to chokehold or technical knockout.

Kyrgyzstanis Rinat Sayakbaev, Beknazar Myrzageldiev, Omurbek Artykbaev, Kutkeldi Sydykmamatov, Azamat Karabekov, Altyn Ashimbaev, Bekmyrza Dosmatov took the 1st places. Ulan Konurbaev, Edil Esengulov, Baimurat Saitiev, Zhanybek uulu Daniyar, Ulan Emilbekov and Taalaibek uulu Adis also showed good results.