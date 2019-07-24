09:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis take 1st places at Kulatuu Ertaimash Tournament in St. Petersburg

Kyrgyzstanis scored 11 wins at the International Tournament WEF 83 Proffight 35 in Kulatuu Ertaimash. Organizers of the competition reported.

The tournament was held in St. Petersburg, Russia. The program included 17 professional fights with participation of athletes from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, the United States, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan Islambek Zhumabaev, Tabaldy uulu Nurtilek, Kanybek Abiev, Bilal Kochkorov and Shavkatbek uulu Nurali defeated their opponents by chokehold. Akylbek uulu Kiyalbek won with the help of a painful hold, and Kadyrali uulu Mukambet — with a technical knockout. Muratbek uulu Temirlan, Ali Karimzhanov, Aman Abdraimov and Islambek Bakyev also took the first places.

The previous Proffight tournament was held in Naryn region.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 13 bouts at International Kulatuu Ertaymash Tournament
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan