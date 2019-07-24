Kyrgyzstanis take 1st places at Kulatuu Ertaimash Tournament in St. Petersburg

Kyrgyzstanis scored 11 wins at the International Tournament WEF 83 Proffight 35 in Kulatuu Ertaimash. Organizers of the competition reported.

The tournament was held in St. Petersburg, Russia. The program included 17 professional fights with participation of athletes from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, the United States, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan Islambek Zhumabaev, Tabaldy uulu Nurtilek, Kanybek Abiev, Bilal Kochkorov and Shavkatbek uulu Nurali defeated their opponents by chokehold. Akylbek uulu Kiyalbek won with the help of a painful hold, and Kadyrali uulu Mukambet — with a technical knockout. Muratbek uulu Temirlan, Ali Karimzhanov, Aman Abdraimov and Islambek Bakyev also took the first places.

The previous Proffight tournament was held in Naryn region.