Azimzhan Askarov discussed at meeting of Federica Mogherini and Foreign Minister

Issue of Azimzhan Askarov was on the table during the talks between the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov. The information was confirmed by Federica Mogherini herself.

Recall, before Federica Mogherini’s official visit to Bishkek, eight human rights organizations sent her a letter calling to speak for the release of a journalist and human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov.

«First of all, I would like to stress that there are no undiscussable conversations or topics in our partnership that we don’t touch. We had a frank and open conversation. We exchanged opinions on many issues, including this issue,» Federica Mogherini said.

In the letter, human rights defenders expressed extreme concern about the continued illegal imprisonment of Azimzhan Askarov and deterioration of his health and called on Federica Mogherini to address the Kyrgyz authorities for his immediate release and transfer to a safe third country for medical treatment.

Authorities of Kyrgyzstan sentenced Azimzhan Askarov to life imprisonment. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June 2010 events in the south of the country.