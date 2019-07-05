Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves hit five-year high

By the end of June 2019, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan increased by $ 73.48 million. The National Bank reported.

Gross international reserves of the republic amount to $ 2,244.52 billion. Compared to June 2018, they grew by $ 80.68 million.

In the first half of 2019, the level of international reserves was the highest in the last 5 years. The reserves were higher only in July 2014, when they amounted to $ 2,262.99 billion.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic intervened 11 times, having bought $ 20,550 million and sold $ 154,550 million. Net sales of dollars in 2018 reached $ 134 million. In the first half of 2019, the National Bank sold $ 68.6 million in the foreign exchange market.