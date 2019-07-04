10:22
Police arrest suspect of beating foreigner near TsUM in Bishkek

A suspect of beating a foreigner near TsUM (Central Department Store) was arrested in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The 21-year-old was arrested the day before and placed in the temporary detention center of the police department.

Recall, the native of Nigeria was beaten on July 2 near the Central Department Store. The victim was hospitalized and is in serious condition. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was outraged by the incident and ordered to find the suspect as soon as possible.
