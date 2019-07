The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan officially states that the information that the current officers of the special services brought a bull to the house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash is not true. Press center of the committee reported.

The State Committee regards this information as wishful thinking and asks the media to refrain from publishing unchecked messages.

Earlier, SDPK posted a video on Facebook, informing that the current employees of the SCNS and retired generals and colonels presented a bull to the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.