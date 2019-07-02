Almazbek Atambayev: I do not want any posts

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev made another statement — the third in the last two weeks.

According to him, another myth about his intentions is spread in society, in particular, as if he wants to occupy some top post again. «I do not need this. I was president. What for other posts? Kyrgyzstan needs completely new approaches in the economy and public administration today. Let other leaders do it. See, Jeenbekov is trying to do something, but he fails. Another way of thinking is needed to raise the country,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

He assured that he had made too much efforts to establish stability and lead the country to the path of sustainable development, and acknowledged that many other politicians of his generation had worked their resources. «Someone worked for the good of the country. Someone put sticks in the wheels, braked the country. Someone is pulling the country back today,» the former head of state said.

He said that «there were stormy processes in politics.» «I see my task in helping new leaders, for whom honor and dignity mean more than anything else, show themselves. But it is important to instill in them a craving for knowledge and a state approach,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

There will be elections then. Let more new people come, more young people, it is desirable from those who passed the test, who has the spirit, who has own opinion. Almazbek Atambayev

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.