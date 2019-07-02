Smart School project to be launched in Issyk-Kul region

Local authorities of Issyk-Kul district launch Smart School project. Head of the district Danir Imanaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Russian partners will help with its implementation. «The project will cover all 30 schools in the district and, most importantly, the platform is provided by a Russian company for free. We did not wait for an order from above and decided to take action since 2019 was declared the Year of Support and Development of the Regions,» Danir Imanaliev told.

As a result of the project, parents of students will be able to track the progress of their children through their smartphones, that is, to look at their academic diaries and teacher’s grade book. Danir Imanaliev

He added that Smart Kindergarten project would be also launched. Parents of small children will be able to see online what their child is doing, how preschool teachers and child minders treat them.