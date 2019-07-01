President Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls for friendship and unity of nations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the jubilee events dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Kaba uulu Kozhomkul in Suusamyr valley of Jaiyl district of Chui region. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Our ancient history confirms that friendship and unity of the people is above all, that there is no value in the world higher than the interests of our beloved country,» the president stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated that Kyrgyzstanis could achieve great victories only if they were united.

«Basing on the ancient history, culture and friendship between all ethnic groups living in Kyrgyzstan, we will be able to build a self-sufficient, educated and healthy society. Together, we will build a developed, strong state that the contemporaries and descendants will be proud of,» he said.

The head of state congratulated the participants of the event on the holiday. He wished the power of Kozhomkul-ata gave strength to the current and future generations of Kyrgyz people and revived a sense of true patriotism in the society.