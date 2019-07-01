10:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis win 137 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 137 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The championship was held on June 27-28 in Cholpon-Ata. Sportsmen from 15 countries participated in the tournament, including athletes from Argentina, Brazil and the UK. They competed in several age groups.

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic won 54 gold, 33 silver and 50 bronze medals and took the first place in team scoring. Malaysia took the second place (11 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals), Uzbekistan — the third (7 + 7 + 10).
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at Taekwondo ITF Eurasia Cup
Athletes from Issyk-Kul win 10 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 gold medals in Russia
New President of Taekwondo ITF Federation of Kyrgyzstan elected
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Cup
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia
Popular
Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman Members of OTRK Supervisory Board elect Chairman
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector