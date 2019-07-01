Kyrgyzstanis win 137 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 137 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The championship was held on June 27-28 in Cholpon-Ata. Sportsmen from 15 countries participated in the tournament, including athletes from Argentina, Brazil and the UK. They competed in several age groups.

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic won 54 gold, 33 silver and 50 bronze medals and took the first place in team scoring. Malaysia took the second place (11 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals), Uzbekistan — the third (7 + 7 + 10).