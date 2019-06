The UFC flyweight champion from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko will have a fight against Liz Carmouche at the UFC tournament in Uruguay. Sportbox reports.

Valentina Shevchenko has 17 victories and 3 losses. She won the championship belt in November 2018, having defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk. During her last fight, Shevchenko knocked out Jessica Eye.

Liz Carmouche has 13 victories and 6 losses. Liz won four out of the last five fights. Liz Carmouche is one of two athletes who defeated Valentina Shevchenko.

The UFC tournament in Uruguay will take place on August 10.