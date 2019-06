Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Antonina Shevchenko will have the next UFC fight at a tournament in Newark on August 3. Sports.ru reports.

Antonina Shevchenko’s rival will be the Czech Lucie Pudilova.

In April, Antonina lost a fight to Roxanne Modafferi by decision of judges at a tournament in St. Petersburg.

Lucie Pudilova has three wins and two losses at UFC. The Czech lost the last two fights to Irene Aldana and Liz Carmouche.