Two new mini population service centers opened in Bishkek

Two new mini population service centers appeared in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The centers start operation today, June 27. One is located in the building of the Main Post Office (Chui Avenue, 96), the second is in the Frunze hypermarket (Auezov Street, 1/5).

«Currently, there are three mini population service centers operating in Bishkek. Their distinguishing feature is work on weekends from 10.00 to 19.00 with a lunch break from 14.00 to 15.00. Monday is a non-working day,» the city administration stressed.

The centers provide a limited set of services: balaga suyunchu allowance, issue of a passport, assigning of PIN number, registration issues, an extract from the chip on ID card.

Earlier, the State Registration Service announced that the population service centers would operate according to a new schedule.
