Issue of diplomas disrupted in Kyrgyzstan. Graduates intend to hold rally

Issue of diplomas to graduates of higher education institutions is disrupted in Kyrgyzstan. The letter of the Ministry of Education and Science, addressed to the State Registration Service and Uchkun OJSC, says.

It is noted that Uchkun was supposed to produce diplomas of higher and secondary vocational education. Educational organizations issued an order on June 6 and sent it to the printing house, but have not received proof sheets so far. Those who received them turn to the Ministry of Education with complaints of errors and delays.

A proof copy of personalized diplomas has not been agreed with the Ministry of Education. «The issue is especially acute at universities, where citizens of foreign countries, who have bought tickets in advance, are studying. Citizens of India and Pakistan must undergo the procedure of nostrification before June 24. They complain to their embassies and intend to hold a rally,» the letter says.