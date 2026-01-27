10:25
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

Diplomatic mission buildings in Bishkek and Astana to be provided free of charge

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh have discussed an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the mutual provision of buildings and land plots for diplomatic purposes. The Parliament’s Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration approved the ratification of the document, which was supported in three readings.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev, the agreement regulates the conditions for hosting the diplomatic missions of the two countries: Bishkek and Astana will provide each other with real estate and land plots for free use.

These facilities include both embassy buildings and ambassadors’ residences.

It was noted that the document, signed on August 22, 2025, in Bishkek, establishes equal working conditions for diplomats and legally exempts the parties from the need to pay rent for the use of the premises and land.
link: https://24.kg/english/359382/
views: 93
Print
Related
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema to be held in Kazakhstan
Tokayev wishes Japarov and people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
New rules introduced for citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani injured in traffic accident in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan blocks entry of duck meat from Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Japarov on successful elections
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation in social reforms
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
27 January, Tuesday
10:15
Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build “smart villages” Korea to help Kyrgyzstan modernize irrigation and build...
10:01
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan reaches $10 million
09:57
Diplomatic mission buildings in Bishkek and Astana to be provided free of charge
09:50
Kyrgyz MMA fighters to compete at EFC Global tournament in Moscow
09:44
Almost 1 million soms in alimony recovered from man in Naryn region
26 January, Monday
19:52
Recruitment for Zamanbap Mugalim program begins in Kyrgyzstan
18:08
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
17:58
Kyrgyz Health Ministry works on repatriation of medical professionals