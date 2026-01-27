Diplomatic mission buildings in Bishkek and Astana to be provided free of charge

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh have discussed an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the mutual provision of buildings and land plots for diplomatic purposes. The Parliament’s Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration approved the ratification of the document, which was supported in three readings.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev, the agreement regulates the conditions for hosting the diplomatic missions of the two countries: Bishkek and Astana will provide each other with real estate and land plots for free use.

These facilities include both embassy buildings and ambassadors’ residences.

It was noted that the document, signed on August 22, 2025, in Bishkek, establishes equal working conditions for diplomats and legally exempts the parties from the need to pay rent for the use of the premises and land.