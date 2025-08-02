Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas

The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic has begun uploading digital diplomas to the national interagency electronic system Tunduk. In the initial phase, information on diplomas issued in 2025 has been entered into the platform. The ministry’s press service reported.

With this innovation, government agencies and relevant organizations can now access diploma information electronically—quickly, conveniently, and without requiring citizens to present paper copies.

The introduction of digital diplomas aims to:

Ensure the authenticity and transparency of educational records;

Simplify the qualification verification process;

Reduce paperwork;

Minimize the risk of document forgery.

The project is implemented with technical support from the Ministry of Digital Development and through Tunduk platform.

The digitization of diplomas issued in previous years will be carried out at a later stage by the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation with the goal of creating a unified national database of graduates.