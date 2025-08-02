21:35
USD 87.45
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas

The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic has begun uploading digital diplomas to the national interagency electronic system Tunduk. In the initial phase, information on diplomas issued in 2025 has been entered into the platform. The ministry’s press service reported.

With this innovation, government agencies and relevant organizations can now access diploma information electronically—quickly, conveniently, and without requiring citizens to present paper copies.

The introduction of digital diplomas aims to:

  • Ensure the authenticity and transparency of educational records;
  • Simplify the qualification verification process;
  • Reduce paperwork;
  • Minimize the risk of document forgery.

The project is implemented with technical support from the Ministry of Digital Development and through Tunduk platform.

The digitization of diplomas issued in previous years will be carried out at a later stage by the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation with the goal of creating a unified national database of graduates.
link: https://24.kg/english/338350/
views: 101
Print
Related
Over 25,000 applicants admitted to Kyrgyzstan’s universities
Kyrgyzstan to receive grant and loan from IsDB for Smart-Ed project
New online school Tunguch to be launched in Kyrgyzstan on September 1
Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to synchronize educational space
No significant differences between school curricula in Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Corruption in universities: Over 13,000 students expelled in Osh
Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan
Results of transition to 12-year education will be in 15 years — ministry
About 1,000 students expelled from Issyk-Kul universities after SCNS inspection
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan about features of Singapore's education model
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
2 August, Saturday
21:25
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
21:20
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
21:10
Sadyr Japarov visits remote Enilchek village in Issyk-Kul region
20:57
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
20:54
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas