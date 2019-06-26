Atambayev’s immunity. Deputies appeal to Constitutional Chamber

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Karamat Orozova, Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, as well as SDPK lawyer Nurbek Kasymbekov appealed to the Constitutional Chamber with a statement about illegality of creation of a special deputy commission on depriving the country’s former president Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. Nurbek Kasymbekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the procedure for creation of the commission has been grossly violated. In accordance with the Law on Guarantees of Activities of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic dated July 18, 2003, the former head of state has absolute immunity for actions or inactions committed by him during the term of office of the leader of the country. Therefore, it is impossible to deprive him of his immunity. This is illegal, the party’s lawyer stressed.

Yesterday, two relevant committees supported the submission of the Prosecutor General’s Office. The supervisory body confirmed the conclusion of the deputies on five episodes. The Prosecutor General’s Office excluded political persecution facts from the charges.

It is expected that the Parliament will consider the submission of the Prosecutor General’s Office on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president tomorrow.