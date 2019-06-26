Atambayev’s immunity. Deputies appeal to Constitutional Chamber

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Karamat Orozova, Irina Karamushkina and Asel Koduranova, as well as SDPK lawyer Nurbek Kasymbekov appealed to the Constitutional Chamber with a statement about illegality of creation of a special deputy commission on depriving the country’s former president Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. Nurbek Kasymbekov told 24.kg news agency.
Yesterday, two relevant committees supported the submission of the Prosecutor General’s Office. The supervisory body confirmed the conclusion of the deputies on five episodes. The Prosecutor General’s Office excluded political persecution facts from the charges.
It is expected that the Parliament will consider the submission of the Prosecutor General’s Office on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president tomorrow.