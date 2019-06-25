Safe City: Cameras to be installed throughout Kyrgyzstan only in 2020

Video cameras within the second stage of Safe City project will be launched only in 2020. The Deputy Head of the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications Kubanych Shatemirov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, opening of bids will take place on June 27. After evaluation of qualifications and technical decisions, suppliers who have undergone the prequalification procedure are allowed to the next stage of the competition for submission of their price proposals, which lasts 21 days. According to the results of the opening of price proposals, the victory is awarded to the supplier who offered the lowest price in case of payment of security deposit of tender application.

«The second phase of Safe City project will cover the whole country. After signing of the contract, a contractor will be given up to a year to obtain permits and install hardware and software systems. Connection of the regions is likely to be phased. A full launch of the project is planned only next year,» Kubanych Shatemirov said.

At the second stage of the project, it is planned to cover 306 points (266 fixed and 40 mobile) with the hardware-software complexes.