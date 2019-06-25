Local council deputy beaten in Sokuluk district

A deputy of the local council was beaten in Sokuluk district of Chui region. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputy was beaten by several local residents. The victim was hospitalized with injuries.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed the fact and reported that a 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of beating the deputy.

«He explained during interrogation that about four months ago he discovered sexual relationship between his wife and the victim and divorced. A verbal skirmish occurred between the men because of family problems on June 24, during which the detainee beat the deputy. The man was placed in the temporary detention center, forensic examinations were appointed,» the police informed.