Internal Affairs Ministry proposes to close reception centers

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan proposed to eliminate reception centers in Kyrgyzstan. The ministry submitted the corresponding draft resolution for public discussion.

As a background statement says, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes to declare the decision approving the provisions on reception centers of the internal affairs bodies invalid.

The ministry explains that the new Code on Violations does not provide for such a form of punishment as administrative arrest. There are warnings and fines for violations.

Recall, the new Code on Violations entered into force in January 2019.
