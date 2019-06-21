Criminal case initiated on mass brawl of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow

Representative office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reports that a criminal case has been opened on the fact of a mass brawl between natives of Kyrgyzstan at Moscow metro.

Preliminary check found out that the police dispatch center in Sokolinaya Gora district of Moscow received a message on June 19 at 5.33 that a conflict occurred among citizens of Asian appearance on Bolshaya Semenovskaya Street. After 5 minutes, police officers of the Moscow metro reported that a 20-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, native of Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region, was stabbed at Elektrozavodskaya station. He has stayed in Russia since September 2018.

Related news Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported

It turned out that a quarrel that preceded the brawl occurred on the same morning near Issyk-Kul cafe-restaurant. The conflict occurred between two groups of citizens of 10-15 people. The scuffle continued near the entrance to the metro, as a result of which the citizen of Kyrgyzstan died from stab wounds.

Other three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were hospitalized to the territorial hospitals of Moscow with various injuries — fractures and wounds.

The criminal case was initiated under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It provides for punishment of up to 15 years.

A 20-year-old native of Uzgen district of Osh region, who is suspected of the murder, was identified and arrested in course of the conducted complex search operations. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of Moscow.

Relatives of the deceased, with the assistance of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, resolve the issue of sending cargo 200 to the homeland after all the necessary forensic and other examinations.