State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 694.49

As a result of March, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 694.49 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden has decreased by $ 1.16.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of April 30, 2019, the total amount of the state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan was $ 4,444.74 billion (310,464.82 billion soms), including $ 3,785.96 billion (264,449.03 billion soms) — external, and $ 638.78 million (46,015.8 billion soms) — internal debt.

For a month, the country’s state debt reduced by $ 7.48 million. At the same time, external debt decreased by $ 6.5 million, and the internal debt — by $ 20.99 million. Most of all, Kyrgyzstan still owes the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,703.89 billion (45 percent of the total foreign debt of the country). For the month, the amount reduced by $ 310,000.

As of April 2019, the state debt amounted to 51.3 percent of GDP.

At least 6.4 million people lived in the republic as of May 1, 2019. The average salary in the Kyrgyz Republic is 15,875 soms. To repay the state debt, each Kyrgyzstani has to give 3.05 salaries.