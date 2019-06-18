17:43
Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Committee supports decision of commission

Committee on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Countering Corruption supported the decision of a special deputy commission on depriving the former head of state of his immunity.

There are grounds to suspect Almazbek Atambayev of committing particularly serious crimes on six out of nine charges brought against him. Three suspicions relate to the period of his premiership, so the commission cannot consider them.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

Almazbek Atambayev is charged with involvement in the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, illegal supply of coal to the capital’s heating plant, obtaining of a land plot for building a house and allocation of land in Issyk-Kul region.
