Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Mother writes countering statement

Mother of a two-year-old girl who died in hospital wrote a countering statement. Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the police, the woman does not believe that the grandmother could have so cruelly beaten the child, and is ready to state it in court.

«The examination results will be ready after June 20. Then we will be able to charge with child’s death,» the police department said and added that so far the case was initiated under the article «Causing light injury to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The two-year-old girl from Suzak, who was taken to hospital of Jalal-Abad with multiple injuries, died without regaining consciousness.

Employees of Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation have created a coordination group. They will seek prosecution of perpetrators of violence against the girl.
