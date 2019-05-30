12:39
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Grandmother banned from leaving country

Grandmother of a two-year-old girl who died in a hospital cannot leave not only Kyrgyzstan, but also Jalal-Abad region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the grandmother of the child who died of multiple injuries is a witness in the case. An additional examination was appointed, according to the results of which the charges could be changed to more serious ones. An accused will also be determined.

The two-year-old girl from Suzak, taken to hospital of Jalal-Abad with multiple injuries, died without regaining consciousness.

Employees of Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation created a coordination group to assist the child. They will seek accountability for perpetrators of violence against the girl.
