Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Grandmother banned from leaving country

Grandmother of a two-year-old girl who died in a hospital cannot leave not only Kyrgyzstan, but also Jalal-Abad region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.
The two-year-old girl from Suzak, taken to hospital of Jalal-Abad with multiple injuries, died without regaining consciousness.
Employees of Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation created a coordination group to assist the child. They will seek accountability for perpetrators of violence against the girl.