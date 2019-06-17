Criminal case against judge Kubanychbek Kasymbekov dismissed

Criminal case against the Chairman of Leninsky District Court of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kasymbekov was dismissed. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The case was dismissed due to the absence of corpus delicti.

Earlier, the case was initiated under the articles «Abuse of office» and «Making knowingly unjust sentence, verdict or other judicial decision» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, Kubanychbek Kasymbekov was a defendant in a criminal case. In 2015, the head of Chek rural administration and a deputy of Atabek rural council were accused of embezzling or appropriation of entrusted property and office forgery in Jalal-Abad region. Later, the criminal case was dismissed, but despite this, Kubanychbek Kasymbekov, being a judge of Suzak District Court, brought in a guilty verdict.

Kubanychbek Kasymbekov chaired headline-making trials in Bishkek — the case against the former Minister of Justice Aida Salyanova. He now chairs the trial of criminal cases against two former mayors of the capital Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov.