Education Ministry approves date of additional Nationwide Testing

Additional Nationwide Testing will take place on June 22-23. The Center for Education Assessment and Training Methods reports.

One can register (re-register) until June 20: in Bishkek city — at the school-gymnasium 24, in Osh city — in the city education department.

«Those who did not participate in the Nationwide Testing 2019 are eligible to register for testing. If an applicant has been registered for the Nationwide Testing 2019, but for various reasons did not participate in the testing and he or she has a registration number, they must re-register at the place of registration. Applicants disqualified from the Nationwide Testing 2019 are not allowed to re-register or register,» the center stressed.

To register, one must have an identity document (not a birth certificate), a receipt from RSK Bank for payment of the registration fee, two 3 × 4 photographs, the original of a certificate of secondary education or a diploma of secondary vocational educational institution. Graduates of 2019 submit a certificate legalized by a school principal and school stamp that he or she is a graduate. The certificate must have a photo certified by the seal of a school on it.