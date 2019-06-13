Oil put into circulation in EEU must have quality certificate

Technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union on Safety of Oil Prepared for Transportation or Use will come into force in Kyrgyzstan on July 1, 2019. Press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

The technical regulations apply to oil that is put into circulation on the domestic market of EEU, and does not apply to the oil supplied by government order and for export to the external for EEU market.

«Before putting into circulation, oil is subject to conformity assessment, which is carried out in the form of tests with issue of a quality certificate, where the name and location of the manufacturer, regulatory indicators of hydrogen sulfide content, chloride salts, organic chlorides and laboratory test results, a single product circulation mark on the market are indicated,» the document says.

Oil testing for compliance with technical regulations is carried out at own testing laboratory or an accredited testing laboratory included in the Unified Register of EEU Conformity Assessment Bodies.

The quality certificate is drawn up by an oil producer or a seller (including importer).