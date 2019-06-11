Draft law on uranium mining ban in Kyrgyzstan submitted to Parliament

A draft law on prohibition of activities related to the geological survey of the subsoil for prospecting, exploration and development of uranium and thorium deposits in Kyrgyzstan was submitted to the Parliament. Website of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan says.

The document was initiated by the deputies Altynbek Sulaimanov, Almambet Shykmamatov, Kanat Kerezbekov, Myktybek Abdyldaev, Baktybek Turusbekov, Dastan Bekeshev and Altynbek Zhunus uulu.

Related news Kyrgyzstan bans development of uranium

The draft law is aimed at protecting the health of the population, rights of citizens to a favorable environment for life, work and recreation, ensuring radiation and environmental safety, protection of land, water bodies, flora and fauna in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies propose to ban activities related to geological survey, exploration, development of uranium, thorium deposits, and terminate the previously issued licenses for prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits from the moment the law enters into force.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was temporarily suspended. Deputies of the Parliament have instructed the Government to ban the prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits in Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers finally passed a decree imposing a ban on work on licensed areas provided for geological study and development of radioactive elements — uranium.