Kyrgyzstan bans development of uranium

A ban was imposed on licensed areas provided for geological study and development of radioactive elements — uranium in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree prohibiting work on licensed areas provided for geological study and development of radioactive elements — uranium until a legislative settlement.

The ban does not apply to activities for rehabilitation of tailings and uranium mine dumps.
