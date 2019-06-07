Kyrgyzstanis successfully perform at 48 Hour Film competition

Kyrgyzstanis successfully performed at 48 Hour Film competition, the final of which took place yesterday in Almaty (Kazakhstan). The Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, representatives of Kyrgyzstan became winners in two out of three nominations.

The film My Friend is My Foe directed by Suyumkan Sulaymanova became winner in Best Film nomination; the film Shaman directed by Mederbek Zhalilov was the best in Best Integration of Task nomination.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan participated in the contest.

Not only professional filmmakers, but also those who are keen on shooting videos on a phone could compete in three nominations.

Three winners will go to New York to study at the Digital Film Academy.