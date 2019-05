Kyrgyz customs authorities will be placed under video surveillance. State procurement portal says.

Cameras and video recorders are planned to be installed at customs control points in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Talas, Naryn, Tokmak, Balykchi, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa and Leninskoye villages, as well as at Manas International Airport.

At least 8.1 million soms will be spent on the purchase of cameras for customs authorities.