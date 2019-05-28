Emil Zhamgyrchiev: I am not a relative of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«I want to officially declare the absence of kinship with the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev,» the Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Emil Zhamgyrchiev said to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Prime Minister is neither close nor distant relative to him. He refuted the information that the head of the Cabinet was his okul-ata (god father).

«I have completely different okul-ata and okul-apa, who, like me, are surprised to read unconfirmed arguments (gossip). It is surprising that our «well-wishers,» pursuing their malicious interests, make everything to sow doubt among the population and put some people in the negative, while not thinking that they hurt the feelings of uninvolved people,» the deputy head of the financial police stressed.

«We are ready for new provocative statements like this, because we are actively fighting against economic crime and corruption, which not everyone likes. The main indicator is the results, reimbursed funds that will be used to increase social benefits, pensions, repair and construct schools; these are thousands of real people whose rights are restored, their interests are protected,» Emil Zhamgyrchiev said.