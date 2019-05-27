12:44
Bir Bol recommends 28-year-old entrepreneur for post of Agriculture Minister

Bir Bol parliamentary faction recommended 28-year-old Tilek Toktogaziev for the post of the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. The leader of the faction Altynbek Sulaimanov posted on Facebook.

He outlined that Tilek Toktogaziev deserves this position because he is young and enterprising. The secretariat of the faction confirmed the information about his nomination.

Tilek Toktogaziev is engaged in greenhouse business. He is a member of JIA Young Entrepreneurs Business Association.

Tilek Toktogaziev said on social networks that he was ready to head the Ministry of Agriculture, and offered his candidacy. The leader of Bir Bol supported the young entrepreneur.

Recall, Nurbek Murashev resigned on May 24, saying that his efforts as the head of the Ministry of Agriculture were not appreciated.
