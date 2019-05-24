Almazbek Atambayev offered to solicit truce several times, Jeenbekov refuses

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev offered the current head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, to meet and talk several times, but he refused. Member of SDPK party, Farid Niyazov, told at a press conference.

According to him, Sooronbai Jeenbekov does not agree; that is, the rejection is coming from there, from the White House. «Sooronbai Sharipovich will be at a dead end until he is aware of the meaninglessness of the confrontation with Atambayev,» Farid Niyazov said.

He added that the main target of the authorities was Almazbek Atambayev. But he will not leave the country and the political stage.