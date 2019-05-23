Aitmamat Nazarov resigns as deputy of Parliament

Aitmamat Nazarov, member of Parliament from Kyrgyzstan faction, abandoned his deputy seat in connection with transfer to the executive branch. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Aitmamat Nazarov outlined that he could head the National Energy Holding.

«This is a very problematic object. I hear a lot of criticism against this agency, but I will work honestly and perform my duties conscientiously,» promised Aitmamat Nazarov.

He headed the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development in the Parliament.