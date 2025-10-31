96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr

A new residential complex consisting of 96 apartments was commissioned in the village of Kyzyl-Alma, Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region, as part of the state mortgage program. Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

The apartment buildings were fully reconstructed by the State Mortgage Company and later handed over to citizens under the affordable housing program.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security; Tilek Tekebayev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region; Kanybek Tumanbayev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, and Temirkul Baltabaev, Head of the State Mortgage Company.

Speaking at the event, Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the new apartment owners and noted that the implementation of such projects is an important step by the state to improve housing conditions for citizens and strengthen social stability in the country.