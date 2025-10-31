17:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr

A new residential complex consisting of 96 apartments was commissioned in the village of Kyzyl-Alma, Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region, as part of the state mortgage program. Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

The apartment buildings were fully reconstructed by the State Mortgage Company and later handed over to citizens under the affordable housing program.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security; Tilek Tekebayev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region; Kanybek Tumanbayev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, and Temirkul Baltabaev, Head of the State Mortgage Company.

Speaking at the event, Kamchybek Tashiev congratulated the new apartment owners and noted that the implementation of such projects is an important step by the state to improve housing conditions for citizens and strengthen social stability in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/349316/
views: 39
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4
Sadyr Japarov promises construction of new housing to Kara-Kul residents
Residential house prices in Bishkek grow by 35 percent for year
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
Insurance policy transfer to new owner: Cabinet amends housing insurance rules
Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
Three families living in dilapidated houses presented with apartments in Osh
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
17:08
96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr 96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program...
16:27
Erlan Dogdurbekov reappointed as General Director of ElTR
16:21
Kyrgyzstan takes second place at Asian Tug of War Championship
16:10
New border outpost Ak-Buura to be built in Kara-Suu
16:01
Cabinet allocates funds for digital road map and E-Permit system with China