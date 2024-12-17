11:40
USD 87.00
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.84
English

Sadyr Japarov: All people on waiting list will receive housing within 4-5 years

In the next 4-5 years, all citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are on the waiting list for state mortgage will be provided with housing. President Sadyr Japarov announced.

According to him, people will no longer have to wait for decades.

All our citizens who are on the waiting list for the state mortgage will not have to wait 10 years, as before. They will receive their apartments soon. Do not worry and be patient, please.

Sadyr Japarov

He emphasized that the main goal is to provide every family in Kyrgyzstan with housing. No family should wander from one rented apartment to another or leave the country due to the lack of their own home.

Sadyr Japarov also assured that it is impossible to move up the queue through acquaintances or connections. The system operates transparently, provides equal opportunities for all citizens and prevents corruption. The process of obtaining housing through the state mortgage is fully digitalized and can be tracked online.

There are currently about 40,000 citizens on the waiting list for housing in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/314396/
views: 159
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek
Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses
State Construction Agency tells about renovation program
Stalinkas and Khrushchevkas were designed for 50 years - Nurdan Oruntaev
Head of State Construction Agency plans to demolish Khrushchyovkas in Bishkek
38,000 Kyrgyzstanis on waiting list for housing
610 multi-storey buildings are being constructed in Kyrgyzstan — Tumanbaev
State Insurance Organization insures 200,000 residential premises
Construction of house for prosecutor's office employees, residents starts in Osh
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan Electricity consumption reaches record level in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs Kyrgyzstan and EDB to build Suusamyr-Kokomeren Cascade of HPPs
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
17 December, Tuesday
11:20
Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people killed Shooting at Christian school in USA: Three people kill...
11:13
Karakol - Enilchek road closed for traffic for three days
11:04
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about achievements in fight against corruption
10:52
International Taekwondo Tournament in Bishkek gathers athletes from 4 countries
10:31
Servicemen of Kant air base donate blood for seriously ill Kyrgyzstanis