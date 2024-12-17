Sadyr Japarov: All people on waiting list will receive housing within 4-5 years

In the next 4-5 years, all citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are on the waiting list for state mortgage will be provided with housing. President Sadyr Japarov announced.

According to him, people will no longer have to wait for decades.

All our citizens who are on the waiting list for the state mortgage will not have to wait 10 years, as before. They will receive their apartments soon. Do not worry and be patient, please. Sadyr Japarov

He emphasized that the main goal is to provide every family in Kyrgyzstan with housing. No family should wander from one rented apartment to another or leave the country due to the lack of their own home.

Sadyr Japarov also assured that it is impossible to move up the queue through acquaintances or connections. The system operates transparently, provides equal opportunities for all citizens and prevents corruption. The process of obtaining housing through the state mortgage is fully digitalized and can be tracked online.

There are currently about 40,000 citizens on the waiting list for housing in Kyrgyzstan.