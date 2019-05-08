11:50
Kyrgyzstan issues 2,571 licenses for subsoil use

At least 2,571 licenses have been issued in subsoil use sphere in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told in Parliament.

According to him, the current composition of the Cabinet has almost completed an inventory of licenses. It turned out that 200 of them are not valid and were returned. At least 480 out of the total number of permits are related to gold deposits.

The Government of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev has not issued a single license for a year of its work. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic issued the last permit for the subsoil use on February 25, 2018.

The licensing commission of the state committee started considering applications and questions of subsoil users only on March 13, 2019. But it is only engaged in renewal or cancellation of licenses.
