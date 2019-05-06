Police arrest suspect in murder of Kyrgyzstani in St. Petersburg

Police arrested a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who is suspected of beating another Kyrgyzstani to death. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A criminal case was opened under the Article «Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm that caused death of a person» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

«A 27-year-old man was arrested in hot pursuit. The suspect was placed in a pretrial detention center. It is known that he had previously been prosecuted. Relatives of the deceased decide the issue of sending the body to the homeland,» the Interior Ministry reported.