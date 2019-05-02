12:13
Kyrgyzstan develops provision on religious education

A provision on religious education was developed in Kyrgyzstan. Representative of Bulan Institute Gulnaz Isaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the provision was developed in order to implement the concept of state policy in the religious sphere for 2014-2020.

«The provision was developed by the State Commission for Religious Affairs. It includes the main aspects of religious education: rights of citizens to religious knowledge, control and regulation of religious educational institutions,» Gulnaz Isaeva told.

The State Commission for Religious Affairs intends to work on the implementation of the provision jointly with the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

«As we know, the concept of state policy in the religious sphere is implemented very poorly. The provision was adopted to improve the situation. We will conduct explanatory work. For example, despite the prohibitions, many madrassas teach children from a young age, although by law, religious institutions can enroll children for study only after 9th grade. We indicate the responsibility of the madrassas for such violations in the provision,» Gulnaz Isaeva explained.
