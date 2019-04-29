Court bans Green Party from holding rally against development of uranium

Green Party planned to hold a rally against uranium mining on April 30. It sent a notice in the prescribed manner. However, the District Administration applied to court, the Chairman of the political organization Erkin Bulekbaev told 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek restricted holding of the rally on April 30 on Ala-Too square, supporting the administration’s argument that events would take place there at that time.

«But we looked at the plan of celebrations that the city administration had prepared for the City Day. This date is indicated nowhere. We were offered an alternative — Gorky park. However, we decided to go to the White House building,» Erkin Bulekbaev said.

He noted that the District Court made the decision on April 26. The organizers appealed it on the same day. The City Court has not considered it yet.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the head of government ordered to suspend any work at the field until the conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of investors Andrei Akimov told reporters that after the protests began, the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.

A large rally against uranium mining at Tash-Bulak deposit in Kyzyl-Ompol village of Issyk-Kul region was held in Bishkek on April 26. Residents of Balykchy held a protest today, on April 29.