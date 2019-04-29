15:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Rally held in Balykchi town

Rally against development of Tash-Bulak uranium deposit is held in Balykchi town. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

About 200 people reportedly participate in the rally. According to their data, the court prohibited activists from marching from Balykchy to Bishkek. They were allowed to hold only the protest. However, activists still claim that they will march to the capital after 12.00.

YurAsia company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the head of government ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of investors Andrei Akimov told reporters that after the protests began, the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Company’s license revoked
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. 29,000 people sign petition against project
Rally against uranium mining ends in Bishkek
Rally against uranium mining: Number of participants increases
Dastan Bekeshev proposes 20-year moratorium on uranium mining in Issyk-Kul
Rally against uranium mining takes place in Bishkek
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Equipment moved out of field
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Police posts set up at the field
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region: Investors suspend their work
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Prime Minister has not made a decision yet
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays