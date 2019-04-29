Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Rally held in Balykchi town

Rally against development of Tash-Bulak uranium deposit is held in Balykchi town. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

About 200 people reportedly participate in the rally. According to their data, the court prohibited activists from marching from Balykchy to Bishkek. They were allowed to hold only the protest. However, activists still claim that they will march to the capital after 12.00.

YurAsia company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the head of government ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of investors Andrei Akimov told reporters that after the protests began, the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.