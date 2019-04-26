10:33
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to sell 39 collectible coins at auction

On May 7, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will hold an auction for sale of rare collectible coins. Its website says.

The auction is timed to the day of introduction of the national currency. Any natural or legal person can participate in it. Payments are made in cash and in cashless form. Participation in the auction is unsecured.

The auction will take place in the building of Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

The most expensive coins that will be put up for sale are the gold «1000th anniversary of the epic Manas» and «Osh-3000.» Their starting price is 23,000 soms each. Starting price of the rest of the coins ranges from 5,000 to 10,000 soms.
