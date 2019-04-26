10:33
$ 2 billion - cost of Kyrgyzstan’s adaptation to climate change

Total cost of adaptation to climate change in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at $ 2 billion. Climate Change Specialist at the Asian Development Bank Nathan Rive voiced such data.

According to him, due to climate change, experts expect warming in Kyrgyzstan mostly in winter, which will lead to the melting of glaciers and a decrease in the amount of snow. In addition, it is expected that additional precipitations will occur in the north-west of the country.

Global expenditures on adaptation to climate impacts are estimated at $ 140-300 billion.
