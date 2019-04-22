15:18
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to eliminate unnecessary certificates

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the first telecommunication forum «Digital Kyrgyzstan: Regional Development,» which takes place in Osh today. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

More than a half of the Kyrgyzstanis are connected to the Internet. The Government was instructed to connect the schools to the Internet by June 1.

«No region of the country should be left without communication. Otherwise, it is impossible to build a digital Kyrgyzstan. I demand elimination of unnecessary procedures and certificates through Tunduk system,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that new economic clusters would appear in the country.

«Our actions will be aimed at creating conditions for investments that will stimulate the national digital infrastructure. As a result, the practice of requiring additional certificates and documents will cease. It is necessary to get rid of bureaucratic obstacles in obtaining social services. This can be achieved through the elimination of unnecessary certificates and documents,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov explained.

He instructed the State Agency for Architecture, Construction and Housing to implement Single Window system in the field of construction and architecture by November 1. The Ministry of Justice should launch Electronic Notary project by July 1.
