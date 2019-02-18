10:20
New Chairman of Union of Cinematographers of Kyrgyzstan elected

The 25th Congress of the Union of Cinematographers of Kyrgyzstan ended in Bishkek. Delegates elected a new head of the professional creative organization.

The congress elected a Chairman of the union, 39-year-old Aibek Daiyrbekov, by a majority of votes.

Three people ran for the post: Marat Sarulu, Aibek Daiyrbekov and Bolot Alimbaev. The latter withdrew his candidacy. Less delegates voted for Marat Sarulu than for Aibek Daiyrbekov.

Aibek Daiyrbekov is a film director, producer, screenwriter. He is a co-founder of Ak Ilbirs national film award. He is an author of the film Darak Yry (Song of the Tree), which became the winner of international film festivals.
