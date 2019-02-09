Aida Akmatova becomes artistic director of state circus

Aerial gymnast Aida Akmatova was appointed an artistic director of the Kyrgyz State Circus named after A. Izibaev. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the order was signed by the head of the ministry Azamat Zhamankulov.

Recall, Aida Akmatova ran for the post of director of the circus. Her candidacy was unanimously nominated by its creative team. But the minister considered that the archer, representative of the circus dynasty, was not suitable for the post of the head, and appointed the former deputy minister of culture, information and tourism, Farkhad Bekmanbetov, who was previously dismissed for improper performance of his duties, to the post. According to Azamat Zhamankulov, Farkhad Bekmanbetov is a worthy candidate, he meets the criteria and is quite experienced. Circus artists actively opposed this.

«People came to me and said: if I am on their side, they will be grateful to me, promised gifts. I think that the third forces are to blame for the situation around the circus. But they are not artists. I will not sit idly. I will seek justice,» promised Azamat Zhamankulov.

The Ministry of Culture does not comment on the decision of the minister.